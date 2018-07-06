Do You Love Him? Answer KiKi! Meet Drake’s Stunning Ex-Boo That Has Him In His Lil Scorpion Feelings….

Meet KiKi Aka Keshia Chante

Scorpion fans can’t seem to get the infectious tune “In My Feelings” out of rotation and the first line out of their heads. “Kiki, do you love me???” Drake uses several women’s names on the track, but folks are dying to know who KiKi is.

It’s Drake’s ex-boo Keshia Chante, who he’s crying to on the track. Drake and Keshia dated back in their Toronto days, but she says they never did the nasty…but they kissed when they were 14 in an old interview.

Drake has mentioned her many times in his music. Doesn’t she favor Aaliyah???

Crazy Drake’s still lusting after KiKi. Hit the flip for more of her…