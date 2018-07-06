Do You Love Him? Answer KiKi! Meet Drake’s Stunning Ex-Boo That Has Him In His Lil Scorpion Feelings….

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Meet KiKi Aka Keshia Chante

Scorpion fans can’t seem to get the infectious tune “In My Feelings” out of rotation and the first line out of their heads. “Kiki, do you love me???” Drake uses several women’s names on the track, but folks are dying to know who KiKi is.

It’s Drake’s ex-boo  Keshia Chante, who he’s crying to on the track. Drake and Keshia dated back in their Toronto days, but she says they never did the nasty…but they kissed when they were 14 in an old interview.

Drake has mentioned her many times in his music. Doesn’t she favor Aaliyah???

P is for the Plug!🔌🎉 Thanks to LOTTO MAX your girl will be giving away tickets in their UP CLOSE VIP box at Budweiser Stage to see the hottest concerts in Toronto all summer long (scroll right to see a picture of these amazing seats)! Keep it locked to see who I’ll be announcing each week! #lottomaxupclose and #lottomax FIRST UP – Giving away Up Close tickets to see: BECK (Saturday, July 7th), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (July 10), CHARLIE PUTH (July 11). HOW TO WIN: 1 Follow @OntarioLottery and @keshiachante 2 Like this post 3 Tag 2 friends, include #lottomaxupclose & the show of your choice in the comments below (only one show per entry, but enter for as many shows as you want). 4 Contest closes Friday July 6 pm est. RULES: Must be an Ontario resident & over 18 years old.

A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

Crazy Drake’s still lusting after KiKi. Hit the flip for more of her…

Bridesmaid ready ⚡️ Crys & Simmer had me in my feelings 💜

A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

Miami celebrating my main bish @cryscorey’s bachelorette 🍾🌴👯‍♀️

A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

…you got something that belongs to me ✨

A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    Continue Slideshow

    ⚡️amber⚡️

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    they call me the good vibes dealer || namaste, bitches 💙

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    happy girls are the prettiest 💘

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    i am mine, before i am anyone else’s. xx

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    The incredible Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi 🙏🏼 📸: @paulavargasxo

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    meanwhile…back at the ranch

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    it is hard to catch a butterfly

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    Although it is an honor to grace the cover of Today’s Bride, it is also bittersweet because I decided to not get married. It hasn't been easy. It's a hurtful, gut wrenching experience. I gave it a long hard look and had to make the most painful decision of my life but I know in my heart, it was the right one. I was 21 years old when I began dating Ray. We were together for 7 years. I spent the majority of my 20's with my first real boyfriend & the reality is, what you choose to accept at 21, is not necessarily the same for 28, or forever. I was unhappy for quite some time but I believed loyalty & patience took precedence over my own contentment. Over the years, I dedicated & sacrificed a lot to support his career & well-being only to realize I lost myself, compromising my own hopes & dreams in the process. The relationship became unhealthy. Countless chances were given yet not enough changed. Ultimately, you can't help someone who doesn't want to help themselves. A few months before the wedding, my gut reaction was to finally accept that it just didn't feel right. I was no longer willing to accept less than what I deserved. So many of us get caught up in the pressure & expectations to get married. We should follow our hearts & make decisions for ourselves – not to appease social norms, or try to appear "perfect" for others. Weddings are beautiful but they should be about the celebration of a beautiful life & union! Despite all of this, Ray & I will always love each other. I respect him & our time together immensely, simply it is time to move on, and that’s ok. We only have one shot to live our best life and it's time I live my life for me. xx

    A post shared by Keshia Chante (@keshiachante) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus