Do You Love Him? Answer KiKi! Meet Drake’s Stunning Ex-Boo That Has Him In His Lil Scorpion Feelings….
Meet KiKi Aka Keshia Chante
Scorpion fans can’t seem to get the infectious tune “In My Feelings” out of rotation and the first line out of their heads. “Kiki, do you love me???” Drake uses several women’s names on the track, but folks are dying to know who KiKi is.
It’s Drake’s ex-boo Keshia Chante, who he’s crying to on the track. Drake and Keshia dated back in their Toronto days, but she says they never did the nasty…but they kissed when they were 14 in an old interview.
Drake has mentioned her many times in his music. Doesn’t she favor Aaliyah???
Crazy Drake’s still lusting after KiKi. Hit the flip for more of her…
In my happy place. c r e a t i n g We have all experienced most symptoms of Depression – so why is it still so hard to relate to those suffering from it? It’s an illness that debilitates the same way as physical illnesses but yet there is still a stigma attached to it. Years ago I struggled through bouts of depression & one of the things that helped me through was self-expression. Creating music remains my therapy throughout any tough times I experience. I use my M100 in the studio to photograph & film the creative process. On the video side, with full HD 60p and built-in wi-fi & bluetooth capabilities, I am able to edit & share on the fly. We are all connected, all human, going through the ups & downs of life together. Sharing your story with others not only helps you, but shows others they are not alone. How do you express the things you are passionate about? @canoncanada #canoncanada #EOSM sponsored
Giving back is so important to me! One of my fav things to do is volunteer at animal rescue centers. I visited @vanderpumpdogs who are doing a great job rescuing, rehabilitating & re-homing dogs who have suffered from abuse & abandonment. I’m using my Canon M100 to photograph these cuties in an effort to get them adopted into forever homes. 🐶#AdoptDontShop! And If you’re going on a walk or a hike, why not bring a doggie with you who would otherwise be indoors waiting for a forever home? Just saying.. there are so many ways to offer your help to causes you believe in. ❤️
Although it is an honor to grace the cover of Today’s Bride, it is also bittersweet because I decided to not get married. It hasn't been easy. It's a hurtful, gut wrenching experience. I gave it a long hard look and had to make the most painful decision of my life but I know in my heart, it was the right one. I was 21 years old when I began dating Ray. We were together for 7 years. I spent the majority of my 20's with my first real boyfriend & the reality is, what you choose to accept at 21, is not necessarily the same for 28, or forever. I was unhappy for quite some time but I believed loyalty & patience took precedence over my own contentment. Over the years, I dedicated & sacrificed a lot to support his career & well-being only to realize I lost myself, compromising my own hopes & dreams in the process. The relationship became unhealthy. Countless chances were given yet not enough changed. Ultimately, you can't help someone who doesn't want to help themselves. A few months before the wedding, my gut reaction was to finally accept that it just didn't feel right. I was no longer willing to accept less than what I deserved. So many of us get caught up in the pressure & expectations to get married. We should follow our hearts & make decisions for ourselves – not to appease social norms, or try to appear "perfect" for others. Weddings are beautiful but they should be about the celebration of a beautiful life & union! Despite all of this, Ray & I will always love each other. I respect him & our time together immensely, simply it is time to move on, and that’s ok. We only have one shot to live our best life and it's time I live my life for me. xx
Had a great time being a part of this of this Kleinfeld Canada & Sunwing collaboration shoot! 😍 See more inside Sunwings (@sunwingvacations) @WeddingVacations Magazine Had an incredible time with this team! photography @camillapucholtphotography • styling @jessicamulroney • dresses all available at @kleinfeldcanada • jewelry @maisonbirks • hair @janetjacksonhairstylist of @joujouhair • makeup @rachelrenna • location @sunwingvacations @royaltonsaintlucia #wedding #weddingdress #kleinfeld