Tinashe Blasts Fame-Whoring Ben Simmons For TEXTING Her Right In Front Of Kendall Jenner [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Singer, Tinashe was seen at Delilah Night Club in West Hollywood, CA, USA.

SPW / Mr Canon / SplashNews.com

Ben Simmons Texts Tinashe While In The Club With Kendall Jenner

Yikes! Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner found themselves AKWARDLY at the same party with his ex-girlfriend Tinashe and things got tricky.All three hung out at Delilah Thursday night in WeHo, according to TMZ. The couple exited from the venue separately and then Tinashe came out to her car. Paparazzi asked Tinashe is she had saw Ben with Kendall and she replied yes…”he’s texting me!”

SMH, he ain’t isht!

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1652537/tinashe-blasts-fame-whoring-ben-simmons-for-texting-her-right-in-front-of-kendall-jenner-video/
Categories: SMH, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus