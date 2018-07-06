Tinashe Blasts Fame-Whoring Ben Simmons For TEXTING Her Right In Front Of Kendall Jenner [Video]
Ben Simmons Texts Tinashe While In The Club With Kendall Jenner
Yikes! Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner found themselves AKWARDLY at the same party with his ex-girlfriend Tinashe and things got tricky.All three hung out at Delilah Thursday night in WeHo, according to TMZ. The couple exited from the venue separately and then Tinashe came out to her car. Paparazzi asked Tinashe is she had saw Ben with Kendall and she replied yes…”he’s texting me!”
SMH, he ain’t isht!
Oooop: #Tinashe says #ExBoyfriend, #BenSimmons , was busy hitting her #Phone heavy just minutes after she coincidentally ran into him and his new #Girlfriend, #KendallJenner, at #Poppy in #LA last night 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 . #YassOrPass on her #Texting him back behind #Kendall’s back 📲 ? 🤳🏽🤳🏽 or 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ ? Cheekywiki.com . #Video #PressPlay #Hollywood #BlackHollywood #Kardashian #Kardashians #Jenner #Exes #Dating #DateNight #BoyfriendAndGirlfriend #ExGirlfriend #NBA #Basketball #Sports