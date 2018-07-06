People Think Angela Simmons Is Finally #GUHH Coupled Up With Romeo—Even Though She’s Cool With THIS Ex
Did Angela Simmons Confirm That She’s Dating Romeo Miller?
After years of public flirting, people think Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller are finally an item. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” stars are currently in New Orleans for the 2018 Essence Music Festival and Angela told her followers that she’s happier than ever before giving a shout out to her “partner” Romeo Miller.
“I’ve never smiled so much and meant it 😁,” said Angela.
Following that fans speculated that the reason for her happiness was due to Romeo and Romeo even commented saying;
“Beauty is power; a smile is its sword,” he said.
While Angie and Romeo are in New Orleans, they participated in the annual Celebrity All-Star game—-and even took a pic with Angela’s ex Bow Wow.
Looks like everyone’s all cool.
Do YOU think Angela and Romeo are FINALLY dating???
More on the flip.
What away to kick off Essence Festival weekend in Nola! Thank you all who came out and supported and made our little-big charity game a success once again. Today we’ve changed a lot of lives by simply playing the game that I love! Acts 20:35 says, It is more blessed to give than to receive. More pics by @amdvisuals coming soon and shoutout to our sponsors (tagged) in the pic.
Back when Angela was pregnant, Romeo said he was blindsided by news that she was not only engaged but expecting. He also said on “Growing Up Hip Hop” that he would’ve impregnated her—if she’d asked.
Romeo also said he found out about her (now over) engagement on Instagram.
“I didn’t even know she was in a serious relationship to be honest. That’s kind of off guard right there. Engagement? That’s kind of f–ked up,” said Romeo.
They’ve since reunited on the new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop.”
WELP! Looks like maybe Angela’s finally giving Romeo a real chance.
He’s clearly bout it bout…
Angela’s sister Vanessa thinks she should give Romeo a chance.
Do you agree?