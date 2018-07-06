People Think Angela Simmons Is Finally #GUHH Coupled Up With Romeo—Even Though She’s Cool With THIS Ex

New couple or nah???

Did Angela Simmons Confirm That She’s Dating Romeo Miller?

After years of public flirting, people think Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller are finally an item. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” stars are currently in New Orleans for the 2018 Essence Music Festival and Angela told her followers that she’s happier than ever before giving a shout out to her “partner” Romeo Miller.

“I’ve never smiled so much and meant it 😁,” said Angela.

Following that fans speculated that the reason for her happiness was due to Romeo and Romeo even commented saying;

“Beauty is power; a smile is its sword,” he said.

While Angie and Romeo are in New Orleans, they participated in the annual Celebrity All-Star game—-and even took a pic with Angela’s ex Bow Wow.

Looks like everyone’s all cool.

Do YOU think Angela and Romeo are FINALLY dating???



