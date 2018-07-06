We Get It: A Gallery Of Reasons Drake Can’t Get Over Jorja Smith
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14
❯
❮
Jorja Smith Is Bae
Twitter had quite the conspiracy theory this week over the idea that Drake was dedicating Side B of his album to Jorja Smith and their failed relationship. Twitter had a lot of jokes for Drake failing to make it work and taking another relationship L, but he also sort of won if he spent even a second with Jorja because she’s fine as hell.
But you should already know this…take a look…