‘Big Brother’ Bigot: KKKaitlyn Casually Drops N-Word While Reciting Drake Lyrics [Video]

Image via Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Kaitlyn Says N-Word

Get this ho the f**k off of television.

Remember the WASPy Wilmas who we reported on earlier this week? The ones who described the darkness of their tanned skin as “ghetto”? Well, another of their melanin-deficient friends is keeping the racism train runnin’ like well-oiled machine.

According to TMZ, Big Brother cast member Kaitlyn Herman was caught on the live feed, again, using the n-word casually amongst her other white cast mates.

Nah, nah, nah, we don’t wanna hear s#!t ’bout no “oops”. She said “ni**a” so easily that you KNOW she says it all the time when she’s around her friends.

It is said that the producers had warned Kaitlyn and the rest of the cast that racist language will not be tolerated. So, now what?