Petunia Gets It Poppington: Iman Shumpert AKA “Hubby So Handsome” Hosts B’Day Party In ATL With Wifey TT By His Side
- By Bossip Staff
Iman Shumpert Celebrates His Birthday With Teyana Taylor By His Side
These two can’t get enough of each other and we are HERE FOR IT!!!!!! Iman Shumpert celebrated his birthday with a party at Revel Nightclub in Atlanta and of course his lovely wife Teyana was there for the turn up.
Love how they keep it so sexy riiiight?
Hit the flip for more photos.
Looks like it was a wild night