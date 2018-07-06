Petunia Gets It Poppington: Iman Shumpert AKA “Hubby So Handsome” Hosts B’Day Party In ATL With Wifey TT By His Side

- By Bossip Staff
Iman Shumpert Teyana Taylor Mr. Plush Party At Revel Nightclub

Prince Williams/ATLPIcs.net

Iman Shumpert Celebrates His Birthday With Teyana Taylor By His Side

These two can’t get enough of each other and we are HERE FOR IT!!!!!! Iman Shumpert celebrated his birthday with a party at Revel Nightclub in Atlanta and of course his lovely wife Teyana was there for the turn up.

Love how they keep it so sexy riiiight?

Caption this | #substanceabuse #KTSE

A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on

Iman Shumpert Teyana Taylor Mr. Plush Party At Revel Nightclub

Prince Williams/ATLPIcs.net

@teyanataylor & @imanshumpert they so lit ❤️😛 @revelatlanta

A post shared by Cali (@cali_glam) on

Looks like it was a wild night

Comments

