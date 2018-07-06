Here For It? Lupita Nyong’o Reportedly Set To Star In ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot

Lupita Nyong’o Reportedly Set To Star In New Charlie’s Angels

It’s been 14 years since the last installment from the Charlie’s Angels franchise debuted, and now fans might be getting an entirely new reboot.

In 2017, rumors that Lupita Nyong’o and Kristen Stewart were being considered for two of the leading roles began swirling–and those casting details seem to still stand true today. Elizabeth Banks is reportedly already signed on to direct and produce the film, as well. Power Rangers star Naomi Scott is thought to take the third starring Charlie’s Angel role.

Even though this information regarding talent has already been floating around the web and exciting fans, Sony has yet to confirm anything.

According to POPSUGAR, the film is set to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.