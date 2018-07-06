It’s Over, A Wrap, He Wins: T-Pain Made The “Boo’d Up” Remix To End All “Boo’d Up” Remixes [Video]

Image via Josh Brasted/WireImage

T-Pain Drops “Boo’d Up” Remix

Are you boo’d up yet? As much as Ella Mai’s ubiquitous hit plays out of every iPhone, iPod, car, radio, brunch speakers, club speakers, hell, you can probably go to church and hear the choir gettin’ boo’d up with sweet baby Jesus.

The remixes to the summer anthem are coming in by the boatload and Teddy Pinned-her-azz-down has come to put an end to the trend before it gets out of control.

How many songs can you make about a booty? About a thousand.

