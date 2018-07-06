OKC Ya Later: It Looks Like Carmelo Anthony Is Already Parting Ways With Oklahoma City

Carmelo Anthony Is Parting Ways With The Thunder

After only one year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it looks like Carmelo Anthony will play for a new team next season. This information comes from a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young.

It is not yet known exactly where or how the Thunder will offload Melo—only that they are definitely planning to move on without him. The team is reportedly exploring three different options: a trade, utilizing the league’s stretch provision, or a combined buyout and stretch.

“Anthony’s agent, Leon Rose of CAA Sports, has a strong relationship and history with Thunder general manager Sam Presti, and they’ll work together on Anthony’s exit,” the report says.

Melo recently opted into his $27.9 million contract for the 2018-19 season. If the Thunder kept him on the roster, they’d be due for a huge luxury tax bill with a $310 million payroll. As stated in the report, eliminating Melo from the picture could save OKC over $100 million.

The report adds that Anthony “would be pursued vigorously among contenders on the free agent market.” Expect the Rockets, Heat, and Lakers to inquire. Melo has close relationships with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James–which has a lot of people hoping we could see James and Anthony join forces next season.

We will most definitely find out where Melo is going soon, so place your bets now.