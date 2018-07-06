Epitome of a Bad Mother: Texas Woman Arrested After Selling Her Child For $2,500 To Pay Off Drug Debt

Texas Woman Arrested After Selling Her Child

A Texas mother has been arrested after allegedly selling her child.

The Texas Department of Public Safety obtained a warrant to search the home of a Nueces County Woman, and when authorities arrived and searched the home, they found a 7-year-old boy. The woman says she purchase the child from the his mother, Esmeralda Garza. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to USA Today, the transaction totaled $2,500. ⠀⠀

“Garza stated that she and her boyfriend owe drug money and gave her child to (the woman) who pay $500 cash and clear the owe debt and and extra $700 when the ‘custody paperwork’ was signed,” a report states.

According to DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the woman was in the process of selling her two and three-year-old daughters as well.

The 29-year-old is facing third degree felony charges for selling a child. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.