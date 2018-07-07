Drill Love: G-Herbo And His Fiesty Bae Ariana Are The Most ADORABLE Couple In Hip Hop

- By Bossip Staff
Instagram @therealkylesister

G Herbo and Ariana Fletcher Spread Their Sweet Love On Social Media

Rapper G Herbo’s love for his girlfriend and mother of his son Ariana radiates on social media. The Chicago rapper isn’t shy about sharing how proud of Ari he is and vice versa.

They are just two stinking cute people in love. We had to vote them the most adorable couple in hip hop…

Man @nolimitmallyyyyyy just had to get the weed. Lol 💘

Hit the flip to see more of what we mean from their photos and IG captions…

I told myself I would never share these photos because what we had to go through is so personal to me. But it made me so strong and makes me cherish every moment of being a mom. This experience was equivalent to me losing my brother, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. I cried so hard when I found out I had to have a caesarean, but we got through it. Right after this picture I thought I was about to die and I just kept telling myself that I had to live for you. My body felt frozen and I was shaking so bad. Your daddy was with you the minute they took you out, he forgot all about me. Lol (I love him even more for that) We stayed at the hospital with you for 7 days and on the 6th day they told us you could go home tomorrow and I cried so fucking hard because all I kept thinking about was my brother not making it out of that exact same hospital! But your daddy knew the whole time that you was coming home and everything would be okay because “on gang you one of his” LMAO. We never left your side the entire time, the nurses kept trying to get us to leave and get rest but we never left. I pumped for you every two hours and slept in the chair next to you. I see now why being a mother is so important and special, ain’t nothing like a mama. I would’ve died for you this day if I had to, and I’ll die for you today or any other day if I have to, because that’s what Mother’s do… I’m so blessed to be your mommy! I can’t imagine life without you baby boy! Your my world, you made me whole again. Thank you @nolimitherbo for giving me the greatest gift ever, Yosohn Santana Wright! 💙

Hello world 💙🌎

Belly casting with Daddy. 💙

YOU RIGHT I DONT GOT TIME NOMO💯

    ❤️🤰🏻 LOL I FORGOT THEY HAD A PREGNANT EMOJI

    ITS MY BABYYY MAAMAAAAAAA @realprojectpat VOICE LOL

