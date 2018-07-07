Drill Love: G-Herbo And His Fiesty Bae Ariana Are The Most ADORABLE Couple In Hip Hop
G Herbo and Ariana Fletcher Spread Their Sweet Love On Social Media
Rapper G Herbo’s love for his girlfriend and mother of his son Ariana radiates on social media. The Chicago rapper isn’t shy about sharing how proud of Ari he is and vice versa.
They are just two stinking cute people in love. We had to vote them the most adorable couple in hip hop…
Hit the flip to see more of what we mean from their photos and IG captions…
SITTING HERE BORED AS HELL SOBER I REALIZE EVEN MORE HOW LUCKY I AM TO HAVE A WOMAN LIKE YOU!!! I DONT EVEN GOTTA GO ON & ON BUT ITS THE LITTLE THINGS YOU DO THAT STAND OUT THE MOST & IK THAT EVERY GUY WOULD WANT THOSE KIND OF QUALITIES IN A WOMAN.. YOU TOUGH GANGSTA ASS NIGGAS BETTER GO GET YALL A BITCH LOL SOMEBODY WHO GONE MAKE YOU FEEL COMPLETE WHEN NOBODY ELSE CAN B4 ITS TOO LATE & YOU BE WONDERING WHY YOU GOT ACCESS TO A MILLION HOES & YOU STILL NOT HAPPY… HEARD I SAID "HOES" WHEN I SAY MY BITCH THATS MY SIGNIFICANT OTHER MY BITCHHHH MY BEST FRIEND WOMAN LOVER MAMA EVERYTHING IN ONE YOU KNOW WE DONT DO NO DISRESPECT… & && IM TRYNA KILL THAT WHEN IM BACK 100% OR CLOSE TO IT LOL ILL FIGURE SOMETHING OUT @ 60 OR BETTER LOL @therealkylesister THE CRAZY THING IS THIS NOT EVEN WHAT WE WAS LOOKING 4 WHEN YOU LIVE RIGHT & DO RIGHT BIG HOMIEE UP THERE TAKE CARE OF THE REST!! WHY YOU KNOCKED BY THE BEST👑✨
I told myself I would never share these photos because what we had to go through is so personal to me. But it made me so strong and makes me cherish every moment of being a mom. This experience was equivalent to me losing my brother, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. I cried so hard when I found out I had to have a caesarean, but we got through it. Right after this picture I thought I was about to die and I just kept telling myself that I had to live for you. My body felt frozen and I was shaking so bad. Your daddy was with you the minute they took you out, he forgot all about me. Lol (I love him even more for that) We stayed at the hospital with you for 7 days and on the 6th day they told us you could go home tomorrow and I cried so fucking hard because all I kept thinking about was my brother not making it out of that exact same hospital! But your daddy knew the whole time that you was coming home and everything would be okay because “on gang you one of his” LMAO. We never left your side the entire time, the nurses kept trying to get us to leave and get rest but we never left. I pumped for you every two hours and slept in the chair next to you. I see now why being a mother is so important and special, ain’t nothing like a mama. I would’ve died for you this day if I had to, and I’ll die for you today or any other day if I have to, because that’s what Mother’s do… I’m so blessed to be your mommy! I can’t imagine life without you baby boy! Your my world, you made me whole again. Thank you @nolimitherbo for giving me the greatest gift ever, Yosohn Santana Wright! 💙