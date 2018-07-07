A Midday SCHNACK: Mouthwatering Bernice Burgos Is Still The FINEST Meemaw On Earth
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Bernice Burgos Is Still FINE
Her age is a mystery but her beauty is obvious. Mother and grandma Bernice Burgos is still posting up flicks of her perfect frame on instagram. The model just landed a gig on Wild N’ Out, she sells sexxxy pajammies and hosts parties. Living the life of a rockstar GLAMma to say the least!
Hit the flip to see how GREAT Bernice is looking these days.