911 On Speed Dial “Neighborhood Watch Nancy” Calls The Cops On A Black State Legislator For Campaigning In Her Neighborhood
White Woman Calls The Police On An Oregon Legislator For Campaigning In Her Neighborhood
An Oregon resident called police to report an African-American state representative who was canvassing in her neighborhood as part of her 2018 reelection campaign.
Rep. Janelle Bynum was approached by a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy telling her he was called because a resident thought Bynum looked “suspicious” walking from door to door.
Jasmine Piazzisi said she called the sheriff’s office because she thought Bynum’s behavior was odd. “The odd behavior from the outside looking in was standing at the end of the drive with her phone for 2-3 minutes per house,” said Piazzisi. “It seemed like longer at houses with nobody home.”
Piazzisi says her family was preparing to leave for the weekend and she was a little worried. “I was just recognizing a stranger in our neighborhood and I called the no-emergency line because that’s what I thought you did when you saw abnormal activity by anyone,” she said.
Oregon state Rep. Janelle Bynum takes a photo with a Clackamas County deputy who responded to a 911 call from one of her constituents who thought she looked suspicious as she was canvassing in a Clackamas neighborhood on July 3, 2018. She estimates knocking on more than 70,000 doors over her years campaigning and said Tuesday was the first time someone reported her to police. "It was just bizarre," Bynum told The Oregonian/OregonLive. "It boils down to people not knowing their neighbors and people having a sense of fear in their neighborhoods, which is kind of my job to help eradicate. But at the end of the day, it's important for people to feel like they can talk to each other to help minimize misunderstandings." The deputy who responded was courteous and professional, she said. He later agreed to take a selfie with her. Photo courtesy of Janelle Bynum @bynum4thewin
