This Is Y’all’s President: Donald Trump Stupidly Spews Racial Slurs And Mocks The “MeToo” Movement During A Rally In Montana

Trump Takes Jabs At The MeToo Movement In An Inappropriate Joke

On Thursday, Trump delivered a misogyny-laden speech at a rally for his supporters in Montana. During the rally he took several shots at the #MeToo and mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her claim that she is of Native American descent. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“I’m going to get one of those little DNA kits, and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she’s of Indian heritage because her mother said she has high cheekbones,” Trump jokes. “We will take that little kit and say ― but we have to do it gently because we’re in the Me Too generation so we have to be very gentle,” the president added. “And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it to her. Hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs about 2 ounces.”

This is just another example of y’alls president grossly abusing his power as commander-in-chief and not being held responsible for his actions and behavior.

