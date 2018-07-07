Hear Candid Kylie Jenner Fawn Over Stormi’s Black Features — “She Has The Most Perfect Lips!” [Video]

Kylie Jenner posted up a Q+A video with her bestie Jordyn Woods and they spoke about everything from friendship to motherhood. Kylie admits that Stormi was naturally blessed with features she prayed for…

“Now she is looking a lot more like her dad. I prayed and prayed she would have my big eyes, and she has the biggest eyes ever. The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She ain;t get those from me. Thank her dad for those.”