Keyshia Troll: Keyshia Cole Confirms She’s Knocked Up By Her New Young Boo…But Then Takes It Back

Keyshia Cole Recants Pregnancy Confirmation

Keyshia Cole let us all know that congratulations were in order for her and her 22-year-old boyfriend Niko Khale yesterday, confirming internet rumors that the happy couple had a baby on the way.

But, not so fast! Apparently, Keyshia was just trying to be…funny? As it turns out, the 36-year-old songstress isn’t expecting a child with the young up-and-coming rapper. She simply wanted to pick at those body-shaming her for having a little belly protrusion here and there by confirming a rumor about herself…

Interesting. Do you think social media will leave these rumors alone now?

