Keep That Same Energy: #IDAdam Finally Decides To “Apologize” For Calling Cops On Black Woman After He Was Fired

Adam Bloom Apologizes For Calling Police On Black Woman At Pool

The smug, racist, azzhole that we profiled yesterday, “ID Adam“, has now done a 180º in an attempt to become an Oscar-nominated victim of ignorance.

After being fired from his 5-year job at Sonoco Products, Adam Bloom sat down with WXII12 to express his heartfelt and SINCEREST remorse for being such a deplorable douchebag…

"It's just really hard for me to know I made another person feel that way. I express my sincere regret for the actions I took that day." Adam Bloom, the man who confronted woman at a Winston-Salem pool apologizes: https://t.co/2IgdKJdkOP pic.twitter.com/5PZfppfeoa — WXII 12 News (@WXII) July 6, 2018

The fact that Adam fixed his OG Kylie Jenner-esque lips to say “It’s just really hard for me to know I made another person feel that way” is the one of the most disingenuous statements we’ve heard recently. That’s saying a lot considering that Donald Trump is the POTUS.

F**k Adam.