Keep That Same Energy: #IDAdam Finally Decides To “Apologize” For Calling Cops On Black Woman After He Was Fired
- By Bossip Staff
The smug, racist, azzhole that we profiled yesterday, “ID Adam“, has now done a 180º in an attempt to become an Oscar-nominated victim of ignorance.
After being fired from his 5-year job at Sonoco Products, Adam Bloom sat down with WXII12 to express his heartfelt and SINCEREST remorse for being such a deplorable douchebag…
The fact that Adam fixed his OG Kylie Jenner-esque lips to say “It’s just really hard for me to know I made another person feel that way” is the one of the most disingenuous statements we’ve heard recently. That’s saying a lot considering that Donald Trump is the POTUS.
F**k Adam.