SMH: Jhene Aiko Is Being Sued Over A Previous Clothing Collaboration With PacSun

Jhene Aiko Sued Over Clothing Designs From 2015

Jhene Aiko is being sued by a Colorado woman who claims that the singer stole her artwork and slapped it on a t-shirt for her clothing line.

The woman by the name of Elisa Rose Mountain says she owns the trademark for Hamsa Mandala–which is her take on the centuries-old Hamsa Hand sign, also known as the Hand of Fatima. According to Elisa, a symbol almost identical to the one she copyrighted and sold for $25 a print appeared on a tee for Aiko’s clothing collaboration in 2015 with PacSun and Neff Headwear, who are also listed as defendants.

The collection was titled, ‘Soul of Summer’ and the t-shirt in question was labeled “Jhene Aiko Hamsa Circle Goddess.” The two designs are similar in that the hand sign appears within a purple circle with details.

Elisa says the Aiko tees were sold in stores, catalogs and online without her approval and is suing Aiko, PacSun and Neff Headwear for profits.

A source close to Jhene tells us the singer has no legal liability in this case. We’re told she was simply brought on to collaborate and help choose a design.