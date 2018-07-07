Oprah Didn’t Know She Was The First African-American Self-Made Billionaire Until She Googled Herself

Oprah Just Found Out She’s The First African-American Self-Made Billionaire

As it turns out, Google knows some information about Oprah Winfrey that she doesn’t even know herself.

The media mogul told British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, that she googled herself for the first time recently, which resulted in her learning things about herself that she wasn’t already aware of.

“This is what I didn’t know,” she explained. “That I was the first African-American self-made billionaire. Did not know that.” She went on to say that she also didn’t know that she donated more to charity in the 21st century than any other African-American.” She continued on, “I said ‘this is really good!’”

Winfrey, who is British Vogue’s July cover star, was first declared a billionaire at age 49 back in 2003.

She also shared other gems in the interview such as her biggest luxury, her favorite comfort foods, and her dream dinner companion.