Mommy Boss Woes: Serena Williams Says Training For Wimbledon Caused Her To Miss This Milestone

Image via Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

Serena Williams Cried Because She Missed Daughter’s First Steps

Serena Williams is a champion, a fierce competitor and a mother who loves her child. Often times, being all those things at once requires a level of sacrifice that can lead to disappointment.

For example, yesterday while training to kick her opponents azz in the fourth round of Wimbledon, Serena missed a moment that she desperately wishes she could have back…

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

The replies to Serena’s posts are filled with consolations and uplifting messages from other moms.

Sucks for Serena, but it’s nice to see that everyone on social media isn’t a soulless shell of a human.