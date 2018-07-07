Records On Records: Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Becomes The First Album To Hit 1 Billion Streams In A Week

Drake Breaks Even More Records With Scorpion

Drake’s latest album has yet another accomplishment under its belt.

Scorpion has now become the first album to surpass 1 billion streams worldwide across all streaming platforms in one week, according to reports from Billboard. Post Malone’s album Beerbongs & Bentleys previously owned the worldwide record with almost 700 million streams from April 27 to May 3–but Drake has officially taken the crown.

The double album broke another one of Post Malone’s records (431.3 million) by accumulating over 750 million streams in the U.S. in its first week. Those numbers should almost undoubtedly set Scorpion up to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with an estimated 700 equivalent album units. Though those number are less than Views‘ debut week, they’re still good enough to be the biggest for any album in 2018.

Additionally, the album’s first single, “God’s Plan” has also become the most-streamed song of the year, earning 1.121 billion streams—making it the only song to top a billion streams in 2018.

Congrats to Drake on breaking records literally every day.