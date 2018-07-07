Essence Fest Kicks Off With Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, The Roots & Jill Scott

Essence Fest Celebrates Black Women With Music, Workshops & Celebs

Snoop Dogg kicked off the 2018 Essence Festival by taking the audience to church.

The West Coast rapper was one of the headliners for the first night of the show, and after running through his hits like “Gin & Juice” and “Murder Was The Case,” before he brought out gospel legends like Fred Hammond, Pastor John Kee and the Clark Sisters during his inspirational set.

“When I heard that your heart was saved, I said I would praise God with you any day,” Hammond told Snoop.

The Roots kicked off their our and a half set with a huge brass band before neo-soul queens Jill Scott and Erykah Badu joined them on the same stage. The singers shared a smooth before launching into their catalog of hits.

Saturday’s headliners include Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah and the First Ladies of Hip-Hop and Xscape.

The Essence Festival is sponsored in part by Ford, My Black Is Beautiful, McDonalds, Coca-Cola and the New Orleans Multi-Cultural Tourism Board.

