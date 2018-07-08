Trayvon Martin’s Parents Talk New Movie “Rest In Power”

Sybrina Fulton & Tracy Martin’s New Film Premieres July 30 On Paramount Network

The parents of slain teen Trayvon Martin said their new documentary about their son’s life and death was spurred by their need to tell their own story about what really happened.

Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton appeared at the Essence Festival Friday, where they spoke about their motivations for making “Rest In Power” and their advice for other families who are enduring the loss of a loved one from police violence.

“We wanted to be able to tell our own story, about the tragedy, about the journey and what we went through as parents,” Fulton said. “People were writing articles and books, and they didn’t even know Trayvon.”

Nearly six years ago, Trayvon was shot to death in Sanford, Fla. by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. The man was later cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Martin’s death sparked international protests and became a rallying cry for social justice in America.

Based on the parents’ book, the film also takes a look at the family as they overcome one of their biggest challenges: learning that Zimmerman would not be prosecuted for killing their son.

“That made me extremely angry,” Fulton said. “The justice system wasn’t so fair for us. That was my defining moment.”

Tracy Martin said he hopes viewers understand “The work that came out of our tragic loss,” he said.

“We learned how to deal with tragic situations and make something better of our situation,” Martin said. “There’s not a blueprint on how to deal with adversity. This film should be an educational film on how we can rectify the problem of justice in our community.”

Travyon’s father also offered advice to the family of Antwon Rose, who was killed by police in Pittsburgh last month: “For his parents and his family. just from family to family, we give them our condolences and wish them continued strength,” he said. “Focus on his memories, focus on him trying to get to a better place, and they will be fine. God will cover them.”