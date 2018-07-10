Seen On The #EssenceFest Scene: Angela Rye, Auntie Maxine & Queen Latifah Make #BlackGirlMagic

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Angela Rye, Maxine Waters & Other Celebs Spotted At 2018 Essence Music Festival

The 2018 Essence Music Festival was parked with star power this weekend and filled to the brim with #BlackGirlMagic.

Our resident political analyst bae Angela Rye hosted a panel with Auntie Maxine…

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Queen Latifah and MJB…

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

and (pregnant) Remy Ma.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Also on hand was Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms…

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Regina King…

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Regina Hall…

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

and Amandla Stenberg.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Did YOU hear about this weekend’s Essence Music Festival???

More photos on the flip.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

    Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

    Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

