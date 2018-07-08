Who Said Dat?! Porsha Williams Debuts Her Businessman Bae—But Are They Engaged?
Porsha Williams Goes Public With Dennis McKinley
The mystery man in Porsha Williams’ life has finally been revealed. After months of the RHOA star hinting that she’s in a new relationship by shouting out “DM” in her IG posts…
she was spotted with “DM” himself; Atlanta businessman Dennis McKinley.
TMZ spotted Porsha and Dennis leaving an NYC jewelry store hand in hand and asked the reality star if they were shopping for engagement rings to which Porsha said;
“We were just looking at everything.”
McKinley owns Atlanta’s Cru Hookah Lounge and Porsha recently gave a shoutout to her “Cru” that included Dennis and her little sister Lauren.
#PorshaWilliams gives us a quick glimpse of her boo, #DennisMcKinley… wonder if he’ll be on the new season of #RealhousewivesofAtlanta or will he keep a low profile away from the show… 🤔 @LodWill is hanging out in the back… #crewlove #rhoa #coupletime #atlanta Follow: @twinteatime 👧🏾👧🏾☕️ Via: @porsha4real
Do you think Porsha will show off her boo on the new season of RHOA???
More on the flip.
Porsha recently said she was on her way to being a cat lady before she met Dennis.
“And that’s how it happens — it’s always when you’re not looking anymore,” said Porsha during a recent hosting gig. “It’s when you go ahead and give up … I stopped looking, and he arrived. I gave up, honey, and bought cats online. They on the way, Ima have to cancel the order. I was ready to just let it go.”
Porsha called Dennis her “bestie” on her IG stories and showed off their secret handshake.