Who Said Dat?! Porsha Williams Debuts Her Businessman Bae—But Are They Engaged?

Porsha Williams Goes Public With Dennis McKinley

The mystery man in Porsha Williams’ life has finally been revealed. After months of the RHOA star hinting that she’s in a new relationship by shouting out “DM” in her IG posts…

she was spotted with “DM” himself; Atlanta businessman Dennis McKinley.

TMZ spotted Porsha and Dennis leaving an NYC jewelry store hand in hand and asked the reality star if they were shopping for engagement rings to which Porsha said;

“We were just looking at everything.”

McKinley owns Atlanta’s Cru Hookah Lounge and Porsha recently gave a shoutout to her “Cru” that included Dennis and her little sister Lauren.

Do you think Porsha will show off her boo on the new season of RHOA???

