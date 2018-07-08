Get It Shawty: Lloyd Promotes ‘Tru’ LP With Nude Cover Art

Hate it or love it?!

Lloyd Releases “Tru” LP Art Work

If you’re a fan of R&B singer Lloyd whose been wondering where the “curly-headed black boy’s” been, then you’re in luck.

The multi-Platinum R&B singer/songwriter is currently preparing his “Tru” LP that drops August 31 and he’s using some body-baring art to promote it.

The LP’s cover art features the hitmaker completely nude with his southern soul pole covered by a guitar.

You like?

Lloyd also recently held a New Orleans homecoming show during Essence Festival weekend.

He previously released the album’s title track “Tru” in 2016.

Are you ready to hear new music from Lloyd???