Cam Newton And Girlfriend Kia Proctor Welcome Son

Congrats are in order for Cam Newton and his longtime love. The Carolina Panther and Kia Proctor welcomed a baby boy July 6, the third for Cam and Kia’s fourth.

So far no name for the baby has been released. The other two baby Newtons are Chosen and Sovereign-Dior.

Congrats Cam and Kia!