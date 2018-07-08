So Sad: Former UCLA Basketball Star Commits Suicide After Standoff And Shootout With Police

Former UCLA Basketball Star Commits Suicide After Shootout With Police

According to TMZ Sports former UCLA basketball star and Sacramento King standout Tyler Honeycutt, 27, was found dead Saturday morning after a police shootout and standoff at his L.A. area home.

According to LAPD, its unclear whether or not Honeycutt was struck by any gunfire in the shootout but “appears to have sustained injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” LAPD officers responded to a call of a man with a gun at Honeycutt’s Sherman Oaks residence Friday. Honeycutt’s mother was reportedly the one who called police saying her son was acting erratically. Honeycutt apparently opened fire on law enforcement as soon as they arrived on the scene.

After a standoff that lasted several hours SWAT entered his home and found Honeycutt unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene by the fire department.

Honeycutt was a UCLA basketball star, earning All-Pac-10 first team honors in 2011 as a sophomore, before being drafted by the Kings in the second round. He played in parts of 2 seasons with them, before heading to Europe to play pro ball.