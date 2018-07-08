Politicking Kimmy: Kim Kardashian Visits California Correctional Facility In Her Prison Reform Awareness Pursuit

Kim Kardashian Visits California Prison To Discuss Release Programs For Women Inmates

Kim Kardashian visited a California prison on Friday to meet with several inmates to start a dialogue and to learn more about their day-to-day lives in the facility.

According to TMZ, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited the California Institution for Women in Corona, which houses about 1,800 inmates, along with a few bodyguards and toured the grounds and cell units. She met with approximatley 15 women and talked to them about life behind bars and their concerns about being successfully being inserted back into society after their release. She was reportedly at the facility for several hours.

The trip was planed after she went to the White House at the end of May to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss pardoning Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.