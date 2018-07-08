Jesus Take The Light Bill: Woman On Oxygen Dies Just Hours After Electric Company Shuts Off Power

Newark Woman On Oxygen Dies Hours After Her Power Was Cut Off

Linda Daniels, 68, reportedly died several hours after the power company shut her power off. Daniels had been in hospice care since the beginning of the year suffering from congestive heart failure and was dependent on an electric oxygen tank to help with her breathing.

Daniels’ family said she had a delinquent balance on her energy account that they were trying to pay down. Her son said he paid $500 earlier this week, two days before the power went out.

The family said Daniels lost power early Thursday morning and her backup tank ran out of oxygen. The power was restored the next morning after she passed.

PSE&G said it shut off power to her home, but tried reaching out to the family multiple times.