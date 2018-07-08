Beastmode: Future Lets Loose On Twitter Over Young Trap Rappers Stealing His Dirty Sprite Steez… But Who Is He Talking To?

Future Goes On Twitter Ramp About “Young” Rappers Stealing His Style

Future is fed up. Nayvadius dropped Beastmode 2 Friday and he had a message for “lil ni**as” not long after:

Enough of these lil ni**as running round like I ain’t make y’all 🙄 I been humble way too long. Your titles and flows came Frm me..stop fu**in playin. Your ad libs MINES. I gracefully gave u a style to run with like it was your own. Thank me #KINGPLUTO… your clothes,flows and hoes I’m the reason #KINGPLUTO

We saw more than a few folks guessing that #KingPluto’s wrath was directed at Jeffery… But we’re pretty sure that’s not the case since Jeffery retweeted part of the message… with a heart!

NoCap came from yo brada so.. it actually still came from u 💕 https://t.co/YH2zVzC6Ih — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) July 7, 2018

That relationship seems SOLID.

