Beastmode: Future Lets Loose On Twitter Over Young Trap Rappers Stealing His Dirty Sprite Steez… But Who Is He Talking To?

- By Bossip Staff
Future Goes On Twitter Ramp About “Young” Rappers Stealing His Style

Future is fed up. Nayvadius dropped Beastmode 2 Friday and he had a message for “lil ni**as” not long after:

Enough of these lil ni**as running round like I ain’t make y’all 🙄 I been humble way too long. Your titles and flows came Frm me..stop fu**in playin. Your ad libs MINES. I gracefully gave u a style to run with like it was your own. Thank me #KINGPLUTO… your clothes,flows and hoes I’m the reason #KINGPLUTO

We saw more than a few folks guessing that #KingPluto’s wrath was directed at Jeffery… But we’re pretty sure that’s not the case since Jeffery retweeted part of the message… with a heart!

That relationship seems SOLID.

We (and a few other folks) think Future’s shots were intended for Quavo, which is interesting especially since Nicki Minaj has been spending time with the young Migos rapper.

Quavocito

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki will be touring with Future very soon. Do you think Quavo will fire back, or lay low?

