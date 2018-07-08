Beastmode: Future Lets Loose On Twitter Over Young Trap Rappers Stealing His Dirty Sprite Steez… But Who Is He Talking To?
Future is fed up. Nayvadius dropped Beastmode 2 Friday and he had a message for “lil ni**as” not long after:
Enough of these lil ni**as running round like I ain’t make y’all 🙄 I been humble way too long. Your titles and flows came Frm me..stop fu**in playin. Your ad libs MINES. I gracefully gave u a style to run with like it was your own. Thank me #KINGPLUTO… your clothes,flows and hoes I’m the reason #KINGPLUTO
We saw more than a few folks guessing that #KingPluto’s wrath was directed at Jeffery… But we’re pretty sure that’s not the case since Jeffery retweeted part of the message… with a heart!
That relationship seems SOLID.
Hit the flip to see who we think he’s talking about.
We (and a few other folks) think Future’s shots were intended for Quavo, which is interesting especially since Nicki Minaj has been spending time with the young Migos rapper.
Nicki will be touring with Future very soon. Do you think Quavo will fire back, or lay low?