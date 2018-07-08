Lil Yachty Talks Spending $2M On Jewelry And Getting Into The Acting World With Big Boy [Video]

Lil Yachty Talks Going To Wyoming With Kanye And Befriending Bhad Bhabie

Lil Yachty stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to talk about what he’s been up to for the past couple of months, and to promote his latest venture, his gig in Teen Titans GO! To The Movies.

The rapper talks about everything from XXXTentacion, going to Wyoming for Kanye’s listening party, living with 10 roommates, and how much money he spends on jewelry for him and his whole squad.

Peep the entire interview below to hear Yachty dish on everything.