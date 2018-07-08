N-Word Note Left Inside Florida Hotel Room Where Black CEO Was Staying With His Family

CEO’s Florida Vacation Marred By Racism

This is horrible. Frank Davis, who is the president and CEO of the Horizon Group experienced some pretty awful racism while staying at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota with his family.

Davis and his son Michael left the hotel to have breakfast and go shopping and returned to the room to find the hateful note left inside a lamp next to the bed, ABC News affiliate WWSB reported.

“You’re a n—-r,” the note read.

“This is something in 2018 you don’t expect this kind of thing to happen,” he told WWSB.

Davis reported the note to the hotel’s general manager and filed a report with local police. Art Ovation offered the Davises a free night’s stay but they opted to leave the property because they feared for their lives.

“Who knows what other kind of actions that individual who clearly knew we were there was capable of,” Davis said. “Which is why we decided to relocate and find additional lodging for the remainder of our stay.”

Art Ovation general manager Matthew Simone issued an apology to the Davis family and added that “allegations such as this are very concerning to us.” The hotel is investigating the incident.

This is just crazy. What kind of person does something like this? Would you have changed hotels too?