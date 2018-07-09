Feeling These Get Ups? Xscape Rock Bumble Bee Bodysuits To Essence Fest

Xscape Performs At 2018 Essence Festival In Black & Yellow Outfits

Xscape once again rocked the 2018 Essence Music Festival for fans who can’t get enough of the resurging 90s girl group.

Although Tiny Harris, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott are releasing music as Xscap3 sans Kandi, the RHOA star performed with the group this weekend and hit the stage in New Orleans.

Xscape’s always known for their uniquely coordinated looks and this weekend proved to be no different.

For their performance, the group wore different variations of black and yellow get-ups that included chaps, curve-hugging bodysuits, and corsets.

YOU tell us; are you feeling these get-ups???

