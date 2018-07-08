He’s Living His Best Life: Rev. Al Sharpton Flosses His Footwork At Essence Festival [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Rev. Al Sharpton celebrates his 60th Birthday at the Four Season Hotel in New York City, NY Pictured: Aisha McShaw,Rev Al Sharpton and Aretha Franklin,Aisha McShaw Rev Al Sharpton Aretha Franklin Mayor Bill de Blasio Spike Lee Charlie Rangel spike Lee

Rev. Al Sharpton Does A Fancy Two-Step At Essence Festival

Just in case you weren’t already feeling bad enough about missing Essence Festival Rev. Al Sharpton posted a photo of himself busting a move at a function… If this doesn’t make your day we don’t know WHAT will.

And Rev. Al kept a detailed IG diary of his doings while in New Orleans — which included rubbing shoulders with the stars, speaking about criminal justice reform with Meek Mill and Remy Ma, supporting Angela Rye and his young bae Aisha McShaw at a fashion show and of course plenty of gym selfies!

Morning thoughts during pre dawn workout in the fitness room in NOLA 7/8/18 #2

With Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe at the @essencefest

Walking to the backstage after my speech.

