Black Women Love Piñatas And FUBU? White Father Of Youtube’s “McClure Twins” Exposed For Being Racist Buffoon

McClure Twins Father Tries To Justify Racist Tweets

Youtube’s famous McClure Twins’ dad has folks scratching their heads. Outside of the girls being cute, in sync and silly, folks are wondering…why is daddy so racist?

The twins are mixed children, with a white pop, Justin McClure and an Nigerian mother, Ami Dunn McClure . Apparently, their official twitter page used to be daddy’s main page and he left some incriminating and racist tweets up.

“Black people can say ‘ask’ but they have no troulbe saying Cadillac Escalade.” “Black women I know: Chandelier, Lasagna, Constellation Walgreens”.

Justin tried to delete them, but not before screen shots!

They're deleted, but I saw these online pic.twitter.com/i43r4Ge47Z — Man of the Decade (@MissZindzi) July 8, 2018

That’s not all! Justin McClure also left behind a cringeworthy blog post about interracial dating, where he states conversations about FUBU and piñatas will reel in Black and latin women. Also, white guys are thinking about TED talks, while black and spanish dudes are trying to sell their mixtapes:

White guys are typically more cautious, laid back, and considerate of women. White guys might see a hot black girl at a bar or something, but talk themselves out of approaching because Anderson Cooper comes on in 30 minutes. They have to get home. Black and Spanish men lifting weights on the corner don’t even know who Anderson Cooper is, but they hope he buys their new mix tape. In New York City I’ve seen black and Spanish men sing to women on the street, saw a black man with bags of groceries chase a woman down many blocks (he had ice cream too), and one time I saw a Spanish guy jump the subway tracks to get to the other side in effort to talk to a girl. When he got there the girl wasn’t interested. He came back across the tracks and waited for his train like it never happened. Kid you not. Black women have never been opposed to dating white men (for the most part) so when they get an email from a cute chalky boy they are like “He’s cute. I’ll definitely go out with him”, but on the street that would have never happen because the white guy would be too busy thinking about TED talks or buying books off Amazon.com to notice the sister. White guys don’t make the moves in person. So Caucasian guys if you want to date a black girl or curvy Spanish chick, get online. Send some emails. Talk about how you love piñatas and Fubu, whatever it takes.

Justin McClure took to the twins’ account to actually address his racist thoughts. Hit the flip to read it.