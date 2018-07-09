You Need To Give It Up: Brandy Revived Her Ancient R & Beef With Monica And Got Dragged By Fed Up Fans

Brandy Takes Shots At Monica At Essence Festival

Brandy and Monica recorded their undeniable jam “The Boy Is Mine” in 1998 and for over twenty years there’s been some petty energy between the two. Folks had hoped the beef had died down, but apparently, Brandy kept it alive during a recent performance. During Essence festival, Brandy sang “the song is MINE….” accapela, causing confusion.

What would prompt her to sing those lyrics??

This sparked an uproar of tweets and comments from fans who think Brandy is being immature, brining up old stuff!

First they beefed about this song for two decades, then about their friendships with the late Whitney Houston. Now fans think BRANDY may have been the problem the whole time. Hit the flip to see what they’re saying.