Draco Of Mine: Monica Vs. Branding Is Still Popping Off In The 2018th Year Of Our Lord And It’s Incredible
I’m DD… aka Draco Denise… I’m sure Kanon got me in this mess!! We were childhood friends & he knows I will be around if he calls!! I got a box this Morning that’s changed everything ! I vowed that I was out but clearly I’m back in!! #PowerParty #WeTakeItSerious @50cent Has to tell most of you “Get The Strap” he knows his sister keeps it…. #TheseArentProps … Tune in Tonight … #PowerMyFavShow
Monica Vs. Brandy Chapter 3,298
It’s been 20 years since Brandy and Monica teamed up for one of the biggest songs of all time, “The Boy Is Mine.” And it’s been 20 years of feuding between the two over the song. Someone should tell them that the boy isn’t real. Things heated up over the weekend when Brandy took to the Essence Fest stage to remind the crowd that she thinks the song is hers, not Monica’s.
Wow. Monica, in the meantime, posted up on IG with the draco and the “Get The Strap” shirt looking like she’s ready for war. Coincidence? Who knows? All we know is that this feud just won’t end no matter what. Twitter, of course, had all the jokes and popcorn ready. Peep the crazy reactions to the beef that won’t end.