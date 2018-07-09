Bourbon Street Baddies: Essence Fest’s Most Baeful Baes To Bae In 2018
A Gallery Of Essence Baes
In case you didn’t know, the almighty Essence Fest was this weekend. That means, as usual, a cavalcade of black women converging on NOLA to enjoy their black woman-ness. If you saw Girls Trip last year then you know what it’s like: a heaven full of black women being as beautiful as only black women can be.
@iamliah_ _________ At multiple random times during this trip I’ve found myself with tears in my eyes. My friends are incredible and i will never forget this experience. To receive genuine love and support from your girlfriends means everything. They planned this trip for me to the T without a problem or attitude. Everyone was down for me and that’s what every bride needs. 😢❤️ #aliahsbachelorette #essencefest #essencefestival2018 #efsquadgoals #blackgirlmagic#blacktravel #blacktravelgram
So you know what we had to do. Take a look at some of the baddest baddies out in NOLA over the past week.
NOLA food killin my diet… but 🗣YOLO! 😝🤷🏽♀️🤤 Shoutout to @sheamoisture for powering this skin and hair hunnyyyyyy!! Come by the @sheamoisture @sheamoisturemen pop up today at 5pm if you’re in NOLA for #essencefest to chop it up with the hubby @iamdevale and I! . . . #TheEllises #TheEllisesTakeEssenceFest #Fitmom #Mamaof3Boys #SheaMoisture #PoBoys #ShrimpAndGrits #SouthernFood #GoodForTheSoul
Gorgeous, #FlyBelles… 😍 #Beauty #Fashion #Style #FlyBellesAchieve . Repost By @makhondlovu: Another beautiful day in #NOLA! Saw one of my fave artists of all time (Janet Jackson) perform tonight so I’m still on ☁️ nine. See my insta-stories for more! Outfit deets: Dress and Belt: @isseymiyake.antwerp Shoes: @guess Styled by @stylemonsterr #EssenceFest
If you looked into a mirror today, would you see the same person you did last year? This past year has been transitional to say the least but I am appreciative and grateful for the people who have been by my side and continued to uplift and push me to stay true to myself. Thank you for the birthday wishes, phone calls, and especially to my friends and family who went out of their way to spend it with me. 💜🎂🎉#essencefestival2018 #birthdaygirl #birthdaylove #nola #friends #thankful #instagood #livingmybestlife #cancerseason
Epic Essence 2018 – Truly a beautiful experience to be amongst so much Black Excellence and beauty! 💫 Met lots of new friends but most importantly got to spend much needed quality time with my Girls! ♥️💫 Until next time… Thank you beautiful New Orleans for your one of a kind Southern Hospitality 🤗 #essencefestival2018