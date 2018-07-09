Bourbon Street Baddies: Essence Fest’s Most Baeful Baes To Bae In 2018

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

A Gallery Of Essence Baes

In case you didn’t know, the almighty Essence Fest was this weekend. That means, as usual, a cavalcade of black women converging on NOLA to enjoy their black woman-ness. If you saw Girls Trip last year then you know what it’s like: a heaven full of black women being as beautiful as only black women can be.

So you know what we had to do. Take a look at some of the baddest baddies out in NOLA over the past week.

    Continue Slideshow

    #EssenceFestival2018 #Essence #neworleans

    A post shared by Brittany (@brinicole03) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus