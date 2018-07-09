2 On: Ben Simmons Considers Security To Protect Him And Kendall Jenner From “Stalking” Ex Tinashe

Image via Allen Berezovsky/Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Mike Pont/Getty Images

Ben Simmons Wants Security To Protect Him From Tinashe

Ben Simmons is SHOOK.

According to TMZ, the 76ers baller is considering getting extra security to protect he and his new boo, Kendall Jenner, from his eccentrically-dressed ex-girlfriend, Tinashe.

Over the weekend we reported that Tinashe was at Delilah partying while Ben and Kendall were in attendance. Ben says this isn’t the first time she’s popped up somewhere that he and Kendall were hanging out, a couple weeks prior ‘Nashe popped up at Poppy.

It’s said the Ben believes that Tinashe is taking their breakup very hard and is looking for any opportunity to take him back from Kendall. Ben is convinced that this isn’t just a Hollyweird coincidence, although, it’s Hollyweird, celebrity type people all party at the same places, but we digress.

Here’s another issue, Tinashe told TMZ that Ben was texting her while he was in the club with Kendall, which was allegedly a lie. Ben says he called Tinashe to confront her about the claim and she is said to have admitted to lying.

Security though? SMH.