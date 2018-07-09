Ain’t Over: Tank Sends A Final Message To Tamar Over Their Petty Band Beef

Tank Shades Tamar After Beefing Over Her Band

After publicly shading Tamar Braxton in a beyond petty beef, it looks like singer Tank might’ve gotten the last word. As previously reported the two R&B singers got into it after Tamar announced that she fired her tour band.

That lead to Tank defending the group and Tamar calling him out for being “Sweet Tank”, and a “Queen” who has a tour girlfriend and is cheating on Zena Foster.

Now Tank’s moving on—but not before taking a final shot at Tamar through some not so subtle shade. After posting a pic from his House of Blues Myrtle Beach performance, Tank mentioned being loved despite not being liked by someone.

“You have to be ok with people who don’t like you because there’s always a sold out building somewhere full of people who do!” wrote Tank on Instagram.

