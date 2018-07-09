Anaconda Abstinence: Safaree’s Keeping His Patois Pipe To Himself Till He Meets His Wife

Sorry ladies!

Safaree Says He’s Practicing Abstinence

If you were hoping to one day meet Safaree and see his supersized patois pipe up close and personal, you’re out of luck.

The rapper recently announced that he’s pressing pause on his sex life till he finds a wife.

According to Safaree he “wants something real” and until he gets it, he’s going to keep “wrapping his meat around his leg.”

I'm so serious when I say the next woman I have sex with will be my wife. I can go ages without sex, I don't care about it. I'm looking for a wife. I want a relationship, something real. If you're not trying to give that I'll keep my meat wrapped around my leg 2myself. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) July 8, 2018

He also added that the revelation came after his 37th birthday when he decided that he wants a child and someone to share his life with.

I already spend a lot of time alone so abstinence will not be a problem at all. This birthday made me realize something and I refuse to grow old and not have a mini me and some1 to share this wood with ‼️ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) July 8, 2018

Earlier this month Safarfee made a similar statement.

I want a wife and kids so bad. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) July 1, 2018

Looks like Safaree’s done playing the field. Who could you see him settling down with???