Anaconda Abstinence: Safaree’s Keeping His Patois Pipe To Himself Till He Meets His Wife

- By Bossip Staff
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sorry ladies!

Safaree Says He’s Practicing Abstinence

If you were hoping to one day meet Safaree and see his supersized patois pipe up close and personal, you’re out of luck.

The rapper recently announced that he’s pressing pause on his sex life till he finds a wife.

According to Safaree he “wants something real” and until he gets it, he’s going to keep “wrapping his meat around his leg.”

He also added that the revelation came after his 37th birthday when he decided that he wants a child and someone to share his life with.

Earlier this month Safarfee made a similar statement.

Looks like Safaree’s done playing the field. Who could you see him settling down with???

Categories: For the Ladies, Freaks, News

Comments

