In White Folks News: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged…

Justin Bieber Pops The Question And Hailey Baldwin Says Yes

We’ll be honest, we haven’t been paying much attention to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin giving their romance another try over the last month, mostly because Justin and his exes seem to be on a nonstop recycling cycle, but obviously we misread the situation in this case because Justin is letting the whole world know how serious he is about Hailey.

According to TMZ reports, he popped the question Saturday night on a Bahamas resort. Two witnesses tell the gossip site everyone was salsa dancing at a restaurant on the resort when Justin’s security told everyone to put their phones away because something special was about to happen. That’s when Justin proposed in front of the whole crowd.

Another source with knowledge of the situation also confirmed to TMZ that Justin and Hailey got engaged Saturday night.

Justin and Hailey were hot and heavy around 2015 and 2016, with him even once telling GQ she was “Someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together.” For her part, Baldwin told The Times UK this May,

Justin and I were friends for a long time. We went through a long period of time where we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up in March 2018. Do you think he knew Hailey was “the one” the whole time?

Hit the flip for the reaction from their families.