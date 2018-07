heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Kylie Jenner Stops Putting Filler In Her Lips

Kylie Jenner showed off a more “natural” look this weekend when posting up pictures with her good friend Stassie. People in the comments quickly picked up that there was something different about her…

And she revealed she’d removed her lip filler. What do you guys think of her less full lips?

it’s our 8 year anniversary A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

