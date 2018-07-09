PoolPatrolPaula: Soggy Sack Of Sauerkraut Fired For Calling Police On Black Man Wearing Socks In Pool

Image via Getty

Property Manager Fired For Calling Cops On Black Man Wearing Socks At Pool

Add another name to the list of insufferable white folks who have dailed 9-1-1 when they encountered a Black person who won’t acquiesce to their caucasian commands.

“Pool Patrol Paula”, an apartment complex manager named Erica Walker, has been fired from her job for being a racist lil’ beyotch according to the NYTimes.

“Ms. Walker was terminated immediately after we completed our investigation,” one statement said, adding that “she will never be employed by Trilogy Residential Management, LLC or any of its properties in the future.”

Here’s what happened, Kevin Yates, and his girlfriend, Camry Porter, took her two godsons to the pool. He watched the children while sitting on the edge of the pool with his socks on. Walker told him she was the property manager and that he had to take off the socks because they are not “pool attire”. She was asked for ID and refused, so Yates refused to remove his socks. He was asked to leave the pool, he refused and that’s when she called the police.

“It’s not the issue with socks,” Ms. Porter said. “If socks were not to be worn, that was very well fine. The issue was we were the only one addressed.”

According to Camry, they were the only Black folks there and several white people were in the pool wearing t-shirts, hats and other “non-pool attire”.

Hope this “manager” broad can’t pay her rent and gets evicted.

