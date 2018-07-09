It’s A Dirty Game… DJ Nabs Says Nas Was Chopping Down His Chick For Years On The Low

DJ Nabs Says His Girlfriend Cheated On Him With Nas For Years

Dayuuuuuuum Esco! Atlanta producer and deejay, DJ Nabs is putting his girlfriend Jessica Santos and Nas on blast for sexing for years behind his back!

“On May 19th, 2018 after my performance in Atlanta with the Youngbloodz, my girlfriend didn’t come home one night. After confronting her and getting the silent treatment, I discovered on my own, texts and emails, that [proved] she had a sexual relationship” with the rapper, dating back to 2014, Nabs wrote in a letter, seen by Page Six. Nabs says in the missive that when he showed Santos the evidence, “she defiantly admitted to sleeping with [Nas] the night she didn’t come home,” claiming that she and Nabs “were over” at the time, and defended “the explicit texts I discovered saying, ‘the sexual texts are a minuscule part of our friendship.’ ”

SMH… Here’s the tricky part. Nabs admits he’s a bit of a hypocrite because he started seeing Santos while still married to his ex-wife:

Nabs told us he fell in love with Santos while he himself was married to another woman. He claims Santos had just broken up with another man — who also accused her of cheating with Nas — but he ignored the warning signs. “[I thought] it was . . . acting out of insecurity and just accepted Nas was a friend of hers . . . She was sleeping with Nas during our relationship,” he said.

Guess how you get them is how you lose them goes for guys too! Nabs told Page Six he decided to make the letter public to “free himself” and serve as a public apology to his wife for leaving her for Santos.

He also seems to think that Nas should have known better:

“He knows I was with Jessica. He knows I left my wife . . . I’m sitting in this situation betrayed by both of them, and I don’t owe them anything,” he said.

BTW, Nabs was at least nice enough to warn Santos he was going public before airing her out.

What do you think about this situation? Did Nabs make himself look bad by letting it be known he got played? Or did he do the right thing by his wife by letting her know he messed up leaving her for a trifling ho chick?

