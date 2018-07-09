#ThickThighsMatter: Meet Janet Jackson’s Spectacular Boom Kack Snack Who Dazzled Essence Fest 2018
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Janet’s Dazzling Dancer Won Essence Fest 2018
Essence Fest 2018 was a fun-filled (and very LIT) NOLA party that peaked with Janet Jackson‘s wig-snatching closing night performance where she reminded everyone that she’s thee Queen of all Pop Queens while also showing off her thicktacular backup dancer Allison Claire who dazzled the sold out crowd allllllll night.
Hit the flip for a peek into the wonderful world of Allison Claire.
Obsessed with @alysonstoner new song “When It’s Right” 🙌🏾 go cop it in the link in her bio 😊 and i loved finally being able to do a video with my twin and bestie @mel_locke627 😊 Song “When It’s Right” by @alysonstoner Choreography by me Shot by @brazilinspires Edited by @kalynelionheart @puma @pumawomen #whenitsright