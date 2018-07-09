ThickThighsMatter: Meet Janet Jackson’s Spectacular Boom Kack Snack Who Dazzled Essence Fest 2018

Flashback Friday❤️ To the video that is the reason most of you know my name lol this secretly made me want to resurrect that blue lipstick… what do y’all think? PS. I know my earring fell out. Y’all never let me forget it 😂😂😂😂 @1triciamiranda #Anaconda #NickiMinaj #FlashbackFriday

A post shared by Allison Claire (@allisonclaire42) on Apr 13, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT