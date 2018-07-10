These Screen-Sizzling Celebrity Slayyys Melted Essence Fest 2018
Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Slays (Essence Fest Edition)
Essence Fest 2018 had EVERYTHING: Delicious eats, fun-filled events and NOLA-smoldering celebrity slayyys that blew up Instagram during quite possibly the biggest Essence Fest street party EVER.
Peep the hottest Celebrity clays from Essence Fest weekend.
💗😩❤️ Daughta Petuniaaaaa x Motha Petuniaaaaaaa, INCREDIBLE. My whole voice is gone from all the screaming that was done last night! You are simply amazing @janetjackson and u killlllledddddd last night but that ain’t nothing new! 😩😩🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 plus after these very pics here, the way we was kiki’n was ah kiiiiiiiiii! Lawdddd I’m dead 💀 lol so dope, so humble & mad coooool! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕
I had the BEST time at the #lexuswomenenblanc nblanc brunch!! It was So awesome to be amongst so many powerful women who are making ground breaking moves. Check out some of my favorite pics from the event! Congrats to all of the honorees. I salute you! ❤️ ps: I think my fam would loooove this new Lexus! The body style is sleek & cool & more importantly it’s safe. I trust the Lexus brand. #Lexus #Lexuswomenenblanc @lexususa #essencefestival2018