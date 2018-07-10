These Screen-Sizzling Celebrity Slayyys Melted Essence Fest 2018

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Slays (Essence Fest Edition)

Essence Fest 2018 had EVERYTHING: Delicious eats, fun-filled events and NOLA-smoldering celebrity slayyys that blew up Instagram during quite possibly the biggest Essence Fest street party EVER.

Peep the hottest Celebrity clays from Essence Fest weekend.

    Continue Slideshow

    Dream in Black #essencefest #DreamInBlack @att #mondaymotivation

    A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, Black Stories, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus