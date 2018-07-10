These Screen-Sizzling Celebrity Slayyys Melted Essence Fest 2018

💗😩❤️ Daughta Petuniaaaaa x Motha Petuniaaaaaaa, INCREDIBLE. My whole voice is gone from all the screaming that was done last night! You are simply amazing @janetjackson and u killlllledddddd last night but that ain’t nothing new! 😩😩🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 plus after these very pics here, the way we was kiki’n was ah kiiiiiiiiii! Lawdddd I’m dead 💀 lol so dope, so humble & mad coooool! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Jul 9, 2018 at 11:19am PDT