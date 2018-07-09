Prayer Emoji: Claudia Jordan Asks For Donations To Help Seriously Injured Melyssa Ford

Claudia Jordan Raising Money After Melyssa Ford’s Near Fatal Hit And Run Accident

Prayers up for Melyssa Ford! Still.

Claudia Jordan launched a GoFundMe page for her seriously injured friend, and well known model turned media personality Melyssa Ford. Ford was left with blood on her brain, according to friends, a fractured skull and other injuries after being clipped y a 18-wheeler while driving. Her entire vehicle was over-turned. According to Claudia, Melyssa does not remember much of what even happened but she is still trying to recover fro the hit and run.

Claudia wants to raise $100,000, with all the money going toward Ford. Jordan says there are so many expenses coming at Melyssa (as we can imagine) she wanted to make it where there was one less thing she had to worry about-so she could just focus on healing

Melyssa was involved in a near fatal car crash on Ventura Freeway this past Thursday, June 28th. Her jeep flipped 3 times after being clipped by an 18-wheeler. She sustained a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding on the brain. She also has a 10-inch open wound that had to be surgically closed using stitches and staples with other severe gashes all over her body. THE 18-WHEELER DRIVER IS STILL ATLARGE! We are asking anyone who may have been travelling westbound on Ventura Freeway, Thursday, June 28th at approximately 12:37pm PST near Brand/Central Avenue exit, to PLEASE come forward with any information. Melyssa is from Canada and moved to the U.S. like so many to pursue her passions and dreams. She is loved and respected. She is one of us and needs us. We need to surround her with love and the support to get through this. We are asking those closest to her and supporters who have shown an outpour of concern and well wishes to contribute to this GoFundMe established. In a time when the world seems to be spiraling out of control, miracles like this remind us of the one beautiful thing we all have in common and should be thankful for every day, LIFE. FYI: Melyssa and I are good friends and I set this up because so many people wanted to help and there are so many expenses coming at her I wanted to make it where there was one less thing she had to worry about-so she could just focus on healing. Melyssa gets 100% of the funds-whatever we raise-it’s all hers to handle all the medical bills & physical therapy she will surely need. Thank you so much for stopping by this page and for caring. This brings tears to my eyes seeing the outpouring of love and support. Thank you again.



So far, the campaign has raised a little over $15,000. If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.