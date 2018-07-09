Here’s What Happened When Messy Left-On-Read Miserables Came For Chance The Rapper’s Fiancée Kirsten Corley
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Folks Defend Chance’s Fiancee Kristen Corley Online After Bullying
People online are sometimes so loud and UGLY with their commentary. Take Chance the Rapper’s super sweet proposal to his fiancee Kirsten Corley. Folks immediately went to criticizing the proposal and Kristen’s looks. Chance was not proposing to any of these buffoons, so why are they so pressed to call her ugly???
Some actually decent people came online to defend Kirsten Corley from bullies. While miserable critics are being vain, Chance actually credits Kirsten for changing his life.
Kirsten is also obviously attractive to her man. Are the folks who seem to think “looks are everything” shooting themselves in the foot here? Why so loud?? More of this after the flip.
Continue Slideshow