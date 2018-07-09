Here’s What Happened When Messy Left-On-Read Miserables Came For Chance The Rapper’s Fiancée Kirsten Corley

Folks Defend Chance’s Fiancee Kristen Corley Online After Bullying

People online are sometimes so loud and UGLY with their commentary. Take Chance the Rapper’s super sweet proposal to his fiancee Kirsten Corley. Folks immediately went to criticizing the proposal and Kristen’s looks. Chance was not proposing to any of these buffoons, so why are they so pressed to call her ugly???

Some actually decent people came online to defend Kirsten Corley from bullies. While miserable critics are being vain, Chance actually credits Kirsten for changing his life.

yall really tried to joke on Chance The Rapper for proposing to his girlfriend & mother of his child bc your perception of beauty, doesnt align with his.

I read that he credits her for helping him find God.. thats a deeper level of love and attraction some people wont understand — heyyyy auntie. 🥤 (@p_y_tia) July 7, 2018

Chance the rapper’s fiancé is beautiful I’m tired of seeing bummy dudes commenting on the appearance of the women their idols choose to be with. Y’all so used to seeing the same hyper feminized plastic faces and bodies on Instagram that you can’t appreciate natural beauty pic.twitter.com/SacLoT93xJ — ava dawn (@avadawnjones) July 8, 2018

Kirsten is also obviously attractive to her man. Are the folks who seem to think "looks are everything" shooting themselves in the foot here? Why so loud??